Multiple Montreal road closures coming for the weekend

Those hoping to take a drive in the weekend sun should plan their trips in advance in and around Montreal as there are multiple road closures planned for construction.

The Saint-Pierre Interchange, Victoria Bridge, and Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel should be avoided if possible, as well as some other routes.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In the interchange, the Route-138 East ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to the Highway 20 west to the airport.

In the interchange, the Highway 20 West (from downtown) to Route-138 West towards the Honoré-Mercier bridge.

From Monday at 5 a.m. to Friday at midnight:

One lane of the Route-138 ramp (from the bridge) to Highway 20 West towards the airport will be closed.

One lane will be open on the Highway 20 West ramp (from downtown) to Route-138 West towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

Closures in the Saint-Pierre Interchange from April 14 to 17, 2023.

VICTORIA BRIDGE

On Saturday, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., the bridge will be closed in both directions.

LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and on Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

SOUTH SHORE DIRECTION

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between Exit 4 (Montreal / downtown) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

MONTREAL DIRECTION

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 North between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the entrance from Notre-Dame Street East.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 8:30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances (they are already closed long term).

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The Île-Charron street entrance.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE IN TROIS-RIVIÈRES

On Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Two of four lanes on the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction.

MONTREAL

In the Saint-Laurent borough, the Decare Expressway (A-15) North ramp to R-117 North (Marcel-Laurin Boulevard) will be closed from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.

In the Saint-Laurent borough, Marcel-Laurin Boulevard will be closed in both directions, between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street, from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date closures, consult Quebec511.com.