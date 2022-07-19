Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming

Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.

Heat warnings in Quebec.

The daytime high in Montreal on Wednesday is expected to hit 30 degrees Celsius but with humidity, it will feel closer to 40.

Heat warnings are in effect from Mont-Tremblant down to the U.S. border where humidex values on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s or near 40.

Environment and Climate Change Canada are warning people to limit physical activity saying, “Very high temperatures or humid conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

Temperatures Wednesday night will remain in the mid-20s making it uncomfortable for sleeping.

Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the low 30s across Southern Ontario where heat warnings are in effect.

Quebec highs for Jan. 19., 2022.

Montreal is not under a heat warning for Tuesday, but it will still be very hot and humid with the daytime high of 29 C and a humidex value of 37.

Futurecast for Quebec on July 19, 2022.

A cold front is expected to sweep across southern Quebec on Thursday, triggering showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Outlook for Quebec valid for today.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweeting using #QCstorm. pic.twitter.com/iChOt4XwCu — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) July 19, 2022

The cold front will drop humidex values into the mid-30s for the weekend and dryer air will move in for early next week.

Seven day forecast for Montreal starting July 20, 2022.

So far this summer, Montreal has only recorded one official heat wave. That heat wave occurred unusually early in the season, with the city recording three straight days of 30-degree heat between May 12 and May 14.

Since then, the city has only had one 30-degree day in June (June 26) and one 30-degree day in July (July 17.)