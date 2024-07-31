Multi-vehicle crash on Decarie Expressway sends 5 to hospital

Five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Decarie Expressway Wednesday morning.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident, which involved four vehicles, happened at 10:30 a.m. near Royalmount Avenue.

Those taken to hospital were treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the pile-up.

The incident blocked the Expressway for over an hour; traffic was restored at 11:45 a.m.