MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Multi-vehicle crash on Decarie Expressway sends 5 to hospital

    Share

    Five people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Decarie Expressway Wednesday morning.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident, which involved four vehicles, happened at 10:30 a.m. near Royalmount Avenue.

    Those taken to hospital were treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the pile-up.

    The incident blocked the Expressway for over an hour; traffic was restored at 11:45 a.m.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News