Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Application process for emergency benefits for workers begins this morning
U.S., U.K. brace for soaring death tolls as pandemic bears down
U.S. Surgeon General warns: 'This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives'
U.K.'s Boris Johnson remains in charge despite hospitalization
Trudeau says help coming for students unable to find summer jobs
Long-term care homes are being offered masks and gloves, but only if they can pay big
Richard Berthelsen: Analyzing the Queen's 'hopeful' speech, line by line
Malaria drug being studied, 'on the list' of possible COVID-19 treatments: Tam
Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo
Man kicked out of Massachusetts grocery after allegedly spitting and coughing on produce
Japan's PM to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday
'Never felt this level of stress': Geriatric doctor on the virus' spread, treating COVID-19