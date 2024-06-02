Motorcyclist killed in Becancour, Que. crash

A motorcyclist in his 70s died on Saturday following a road accident in Bécancour, near Trois Rivieres, Que.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said emergency services were called to Leblanc Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday after a road accident involving a motorcycle.

"According to preliminary information, for an unexplained reason, a septuagenarian travelling westbound on Leblanc Street lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road," said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

An SQ police officer trained in collision investigation was on the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of this event.