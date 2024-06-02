MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Motorcyclist killed in Becancour, Que. crash

    file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
    Share

    A motorcyclist in his 70s died on Saturday following a road accident in Bécancour, near Trois Rivieres, Que.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said emergency services were called to Leblanc Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday after a road accident involving a motorcycle.

    "According to preliminary information, for an unexplained reason, a septuagenarian travelling westbound on Leblanc Street lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road," said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

    The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    An investigation is underway.

    An SQ police officer trained in collision investigation was on the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of this event.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News