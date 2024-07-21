Motorcyclist dies after collision in Sainte-Melanie, Que.

MONTREAL
    A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a vehicle in Sainte-Mélanie, in the Lanaudière region, on Sunday reports the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    The police said emergency services were called at 12:30 p.m. to respond to a collision on 2e Road, in the municipality northeast of Montreal.

    Initial information indicated that an 86-year-old woman travelling westbound on the road made a left turn onto a commercial property and collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

    The 63-year-old man was thrown off his motorbike.

    He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

    Police say an investigator and reconstructionists have been sent to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the collision.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2024. 

