MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist has died after an accident in Beauce on Saturday evening.

According to the Surete du Quebec, five bikers were heading northbound on Rang des Erables when the driver at the head of the convoy lost control of her bike and hit a vehicle travelling in the other direction.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital. According to the SQ, she suffered “significant injuries that put her life in danger.”

The woman was declared dead later in the evening.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.