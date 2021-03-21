MONTREAL -- A 62-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision on the ramp between highways 640 East and 15 North in Rosemore on Sunday.

The driver hit the safety barrier on the curve of the ramp at 4:45 p.m., according to Surete du Quebec spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

“The motorcyclist was thrown as a result of the collision,” he said. “Resuscitation maneuvers were attempted on the victim.”

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.