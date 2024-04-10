Motorcyclist dead after car crash in Longueuil

A man in his 20s is dead after a collision with a car in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, Tuesday evening.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the man was riding his motorcycle at 6:30 p.m. when he collided with a car at the corner of Roland-Therrien and Desormeaux boulevards.

He was ejected from his bike during the crash.

"Following the impact, unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead," said Ghyslain Vallière, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

"The investigation will determine if elements of a criminal nature, inattention or premediated motives are at the origin of this death," said Vallière.

Investigators are still on the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.