Motorcyclist crashes and dies on highway near Saint-Roch-Ouest, Que.

A 63-year-old man from Laval went off the road, crashed his motorcycle and died on Highway 25 near Saint-Roch-Ouest, in the Lanaudière region, the the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m.

The man was seriously injured after crashing into the median. No other vehicle was involved.

He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay reports that the highway was closed for approximately five hours, before reopening at around 3 p.m.