MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Motorcyclist crashes and dies on highway near Saint-Roch-Ouest, Que.

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    A 63-year-old man from Laval went off the road, crashed his motorcycle and died on Highway 25 near Saint-Roch-Ouest, in the Lanaudière region, the the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports.

    The accident occurred around 10 a.m.

    The man was seriously injured after crashing into the median. No other vehicle was involved.

    He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

    SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay reports that the highway was closed for approximately five hours, before reopening at around 3 p.m.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News