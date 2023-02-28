Mother of Black man killed by Repentigny police seeks $430,000 from city

The mother of a Black man who was fatally shot by Repentigny police is seeking $430,000 in claims over their son's death.

Mireille Bence’s lawyers are filing a lawsuit with the City of Repentigny and its police force in connection with the death of her 37-year-old son, Jean René 'Junior' Olivier, claiming anti-Black racism.

"We have reason to believe that if Jean René Junior Olivier had been a white person, he would still be alive today," stated Wilerne Bernard, one of two lawyers representing Bence.

On Aug. 1, 2021, Bence called 911 herself, reporting that her son appeared to be in a state of psychosis while holding a knife he refused to put down. She says Olivier told her he was seeing people around him that wanted to harm him.

Hoping for medical intervention, Bence instead saw six police officers and an ambulance arrive at her home while her son was outside.

A report from the police watchdog, the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), stated the officers tried "in vain" to reason with the man, even using pepper spray "without success."



The man allegedly lunged at them with a weapon, leading them to shoot and kill him.

Bence's lawyers believe that they will be able to demonstrate that there was misconduct in this case and that the City of Repentigny and its police force bear responsibility.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) concluded, on the basis of the BEI report, that there was no reason to lay criminal charges against the police officers involved in the tragedy.



With files from The Canadian Press