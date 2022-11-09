Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation

The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays.

Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out either $400 or $600 to individuals who qualify.



The $600 cheques will go to people who earned less than $50,000 in 2021, and the $400 cheques will go to those who earned between $50,000 and $100,000 in 2021.

Calling the measure "simple and effective," Girard is following through on an election promise made by the CAQ to help taxpayers cope with the high inflation of the past few months, which has reached between 6.5 and 7 per cent.



Rather than reducing taxes, Girard said the payments will instead give Quebecers the freedom to choose how to spend the money.

"We really believe that Quebecers are the best to determine what to do with this cost of living adjustment," said Girard. "We really think that they will decide whether they’re in a position to save it, reduce their debt or will need to spend it immediately because they have immediate needs."



Cheques will be sent to 6.5 million taxpayers who qualify.



Girard also said he will provide a financial and economic update on Thursday, Dec. 8.



L’inflation touche tous les Québécois. Pour les aider, nous remettrons dès décembre entre 400$ et 600$ à ceux dont le revenu annuel ne dépasse pas 100 000$. C’est un engagement important. Nous continuerons d’aider les citoyens à faire face à la hausse du coût de la vie. pic.twitter.com/SyTcvJhcdA — Eric Girard (@EricGirardMFQ) November 9, 2022

More details to come. With files from The Canadian Press