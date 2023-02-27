More wintry weather en route to southwestern Quebec
March 1 may be the start of meteorological spring, but more wintry weather is coming this week across southwestern Quebec.
A Colorado low moving into central Canada and southwestern Quebec is expected to bring snow on Tuesday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings north and east of Montreal, with 15 to 20 centimetres of accumulation expected through the Laurentians toward Quebec City.
Snow is expected to begin in Montreal in time for the Tuesday morning rush hour and will continue through the evening drive.
Montreal is expecting between 10 and 15 cm of snow.
Meanwhile, parts of southern Ontario are bracing for more freezing rain on Monday.
Unlike last week's system, which brought over 20 millimetres of ice, this system is expected to bring two to five mm. Freezing rain warnings are in effect.
Travel advisories and special weather statements warn of difficult driving conditions Monday through Tuesday with a mix of snow and ice and windy conditions.
Milder temperatures are expected this week in Montreal, with daytime highs going above the freezing mark; however, the city will see mainly cloudy skies with a little light snow each day.
