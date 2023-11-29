More trains added to alleviate Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge traffic

The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) announced that more trains will run between the Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion to alleviate pressure on traffic after another lane was closed on the bridge.

The MTQ closed the bridge on the weekend after a large crack was found, and three of six lanes reopened on Monday.

As of Wednesday, the exo train line announced that it would add the following departures to its Vaudreuil/Hudson line 11:

Train #16: Departure from Vaudreuil at 7:30 a.m. ;

Train #12: Departs Hudson Station at 6:14 a.m.;

Train #21: Departs Lucien L'Allier station at 4:40 p.m., terminating at Hudson station.

The MTQ adds that commuters should try to use public transport when possible.