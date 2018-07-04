

While 2018 has been a bad year for Montreal drivers, it’s about to get a whole lot worse.

On Saturday, several of the Turcot Interchange’s exits, entrances and lanes will close, with some of those closures set to last until October.

Much of the work focuses on the area around the Decarie Expressway.

Included in the work are the following:

Closure of the Sherbrooke St. entrance to Highway 15 from July 9 until September.

Closure of the Sherbrooke Exit from the 15 North until October.

One lane of Decarie North between the Turcot and the NDG Tunnel.

One lane of the 15 North coming from Highway 20

"We expect it will have an impact on traffic, it will probably cause traffic that will add to the normal traffic we have," said Transport Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard. "People should plan their trips before and when it's possible use public transport, or car pooling could be a good solution to travelling in this area."

In addition to the Turcot work, the Bonaventure Expressway will also be closed during the weekend of July 6. The roadway will be completely shut in the area around the Victoria Bridge from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday.