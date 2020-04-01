MONTREAL -- Adults under 50 years old represent more than half of people with COVID-19 on the Island of Montreal -- and the most contaminated age group is those 20 to 29 years old, according to data released by Montreal public health officials.

According to the most recent report, as of Tuesday evening, there are now 2,097 confirmed cases of people who contracted COVID-19 disease in Montreal.

Among these, 380 infected people are between 20 and 29 years old. The 30 to 39-year-olds are the next largest group with 374 cases, followed by 40 to 49-year-olds with 357 cases.





CENTRE-WEST REGION HARDEST HIT

Geographically speaking, the territory covered by the Centre-West Montreal regional health board (CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal) has almost twice as many cases per 100,000 citizens as any other sector of the island.

The contamination rate per 100,000 people is 139.9 cases in this area compared to 84.3 in the second most affected area, the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.





