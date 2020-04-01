MONTREAL -- There are now 2,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Montreal, with 14 deaths, 132 hospitalizations, and 26 patients in intensive care, public health officials announced Wednesday.

That's 108 new cases since Tuesday, although Montreal public health director Mylene Drouin said there's been a backlog in labs in the past few days.

When it comes to healthcare workers, 121 have tested positive for the coronavirus. There were 82 confirmed cases on Sunday.

Measures will be introduced to increase sanitation in common areas of multiplex buildings with many residents, such as stairwells, elevators and entrances, Drouin said. Owners will be contacted to implement these new measures, as well as to avoid letting visitors in the buildings.

Seniors’ residences are of particular concern to public health, as 13 across the city have at least two residents who’ve tested positive for the virus.

Despite certain boroughs being more affected than others, they will remain open. Drouin said closing boroughs wouldn’t be effective because of community transmission, so measures deployed by the city and public health apply to the entire island. People are asked not to travel between them unless necessary.

Essential service workers are being asked not to go to work if they’re showing symptoms, and employers are being asked not to request doctor’s notes if their employees call in sick.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is giving Montrealers one last chance to respect the 2-metre physical distancing rule before closing the city’s parks. Drouin said based on her data, if people respect guidelines, the city can keep public spaces open.

The SPVM have been given the green light to ticket people gathering despite public health rules.