More than 400K customers without power across Quebec

Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a "loss of production" on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.

Nearly half a million customers lost power at the height of the outage during the early afternoon. Of the 498,000 customers who lost electricity, more than 140,000 were on the Island of Montreal. Other hard-hit areas were the Montérégie region and Laurentians and Laval.

The outage map on the Hydro-Quebec website shows most of the blackouts are in the Montreal area. (Source: hydroquebec.com)

Power was starting to come back for some customers shortly after the outages started, though many still do not have electricity.

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Caroline Desrosiers said the Crown corporation does not yet know what caused the power grid to fail, but teams are looking into it.

In a tweet, Hydro-Quebec said the loss of production happened at the Churchill Falls generation station, which triggered a protective mechanism to cut power.

"Please note that you do not have to report the outage via the Info-pannes service and that the estimated delays by Info-pannes are not applicable in this type of outage since there is no work to be done on the distribution network," the tweet said.

As of 1:15 p.m., there were 170 separate outages in Montreal affecting more than 135,000 customers. In the Laurentians, there were 55 outages resulting in more than 44,000 customers losing power.

This is a developing story. More to come