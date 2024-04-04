More than 280,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow

There are more than a quarter of a million customers without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.

"In several places, power lines are down due to strong gusts of wind or the weight of broken tree branches," Hydro-Quebec notes. "We are mobilizing all available crews to work on restoring service as quickly as possible."

According to Hydro-Quebec, 283,312 customers are without power as of 8 a.m.

The hardest-hit regions are the Laurentians (86,037), Montreal (80,677) and the Montérégie (37,622).

"For public safety, it is crucial that people not approach power lines," the Crown corporation stresses. "If you see electrical wires on the ground, please do not approach the area and call 911 to have the area secured."

Meteorologists say Montreal could see up to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weather system.

It is expected to start melting within the next few days, as the forecast predicts warmer weather by the weekend.

Hydro-Quebec adds that people should "absolutely not use outdoor equipment and devices inside" as fuel-burning heaters, lights, generators and portable stoves designed for outdoor use can cause asphyxiation or poisoning if used inside.

Snow in April is not unusual, points out CTV News' Lori Graham.

Montreal usually sees around 13 cm of snow during the month, and the biggest one-day snowfall recorded was 33.9 cm on April 9, 2000.

School closures

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

Centre de services scolaire des Affluents

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles

Centre de services scolaire des Samares

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Riverside School Board

Courtland Park International School

Harold Napper School

Mountainview School

Daycares

CPE les Bois Verts

CPE Dollard

CPE Hebrew Foundation

CPE Lachine

Additional closures

Centre académique Fournier

Centre d'intégration scolaire inc.

Greaves Adventist Academy

Hebrew Foundation School

JEM Workshop

Marianopolis College

Miss Edgars and Miss Cramps School

Peter Hall School

Rotiwennakehte School

Ratihente:te High School

Sacred Heart School

Summit School

Vanguard School

Trafalgar School for Girls says it will have a late start to the day, at 10 a.m.

The school notes that "doors and supervision will be as normal for anyone that arrives earlier. Regular classes will take place according to a modified schedule."