More heavy rain may hit Montreal region on Wednesday

Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement, warning of potential heavy rain on Wednesday.

A special weather statement is the lowest alert ECCC issues, below weather warnings and watches.

The statement includes regions across southern Quebec from just east of Trois-Rivieres to west of the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

"Heavy rain could cause local flash flooding and may affect structures, roads and buildings already weakened by last week's events," ECCC said. "Please stay alert in case of heavy rain."

The rain is forecast to start around 2 p.m. and let up around 6 p.m.