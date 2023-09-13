More criticism from Indigenous groups over Quebec's 'cultural safety' healthcare bill

The cultural safety or "securitization" bill sponsored by Quebec Minister Ian Lafrenière continues to arouse the indignation of many Indigenous representatives.

During the first day of special consultations on Tuesday, the words "colonialist," "paternalistic," "disrespectful," and "insufficient" were used to describe Bill 32, called, "An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network."

This time, it's the Executive Director of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC), Marjolaine Siouï, who is attacking Lafrenière's work. She's scheduled to testify before the Commission des institutions at the end of the day on Wednesday.

For Siouï, the foundation of the minister's proposed version of cultural securitization is "shaky."

"We need to be able to take the time to co-develop based on fundamental principles that mean something to us," she explained, referring to a very different understanding of "consultation" within Indigenous communities.

"For us, the principle of consultation means going back to our populations so that they can tell us what they expect from cultural securitization," Siouï, who is of Wendat origin, told The Canadian Press.

"It's not a quick job, it's a job that takes time and reflection, and it's only afterwards that we'll be able to build on a solid foundation," she added.

Despite her palpable weariness about political authorities who continue to impose laws infringing on the jurisdiction of Indigenous nations, Siouï had no intention of boycotting the public consultations.

"If Quebec decides to adopt the bill, it's going to have an impact, so we still have to go and share the concerns we have about the limits of the current bill and what we'd like to see. On what we need to see," she said.

"You have to repeat, and one day, it will be understood. You have to be resilient, you have to believe. And we have a lot of resilience," she added.

As for the bill's contents -- five articles spread over four pages --Marjolaine Siouï makes no secret that she was expecting much more. In particular, she would like to see cultural securitization extended beyond the health sector to include the workplace.

In its bill, the government still doesn't recognize the existence of systemic discrimination and refuses to adopt the Joyce Principle proposed by First Nations. It merely asks healthcare establishments to "adopt a culturally safe approach to Indigenous people" by taking into account "their cultural and historical realities in all interactions with them."

The bill asks healthcare establishments to take action "where possible," for example by hiring Indigenous staff, offering support resources, providing training for staff or "taking into account the specific realities of Indigenous women and girls."

Representatives of the Joyce Principle Office and the Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam Innu First Nation, as well as Dr. Stanley Vollant, Dr. Darlene Kitty and former commissioner Jacques Viens, are also expected to appear before the commission on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2023.