More criticism from Indigenous groups over Quebec's 'cultural safety' healthcare bill

People attend a vigil in front of the hospital where Joyce Echaquan died in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A nurse has been fired after Echaquan, an Indigenous woman, who was dying Monday night in hospital was subjected to degrading remarks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson People attend a vigil in front of the hospital where Joyce Echaquan died in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A nurse has been fired after Echaquan, an Indigenous woman, who was dying Monday night in hospital was subjected to degrading remarks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News