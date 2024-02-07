More charges against former Hydro-Quebec worker accused of spying for China

There are additional charges against a former Hydro-Québec employee accused of spying for the Chinese government.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, is facing two new charges for preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity, the RCMP announced Wednesday.

He's scheduled to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on April 5.

Wang, who was a battery materials researcher at Hydro-Québec, was initially arrested in 2022 and charged with obtaining secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer.

He was the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada's Security of Information Act.

"While employed by Hydro-Québec, Mr. Wang allegedly obtained trade secrets to benefit the People's Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada's economic interests," reads an RCMP release from that time.

An investigation was triggered following a complaint by Hydro-Québec's corporate security branch. The hydroelectricity supplier is a Canadian Crown corporation.

Despite concerns from prosecutors that Wang was a flight risk, he was released on bail in November 2022 under several conditions, including that he surrender his passport, carry a cellphone at all times for location tracking purposes, and allow his properties to be used as collateral if flees the country.

With files from The Canadian Press.