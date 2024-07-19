Man, 65, struck by vehicle while crossing Montreal street

A 65-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle crossing the street in Montreal on Friday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that a 911 call at 10:50 a.m. reported a man being hit while crossing Cheneville Street at Viger Avenue near the Palais des Congres.

Police say he was conscious when being transported to the hospital, and initially, doctors feared for his life.

SPVM spokesperson Anthony Dorelas later said that his condition improved and his life was no longer in danger.

The driver stayed on the scene and met with investigators.