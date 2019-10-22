Canada's political landscape looks very different Tuesday morning. The Liberals won a minority government, the Bloc won dozens of seats, and the NDP may hold the balance of power. CTV News spoke to Montrealers to gauge how they were feeling about the results of the federal election.

"Not surprising that the liberals got a minority, but it's surprising that the bloc came back," said one commuter.

"I was worried about a Conservative minority and so the fact that its a liberal minority with the NDP and the greens and hanging onto a fair amount of their seats was positive for me," said another.

Some were optimistic about the rise of the Bloc Quebecois:

"If it's good for Quebec, [the Bloc will support it]; if it's not good for Quebec, we will not support," one man said.

Others were optimistic that a minority government would be more accountable to voters.

"I hope there will be more collaboration between the parties, probably not an official grouping but maybe the NDP, the bloc, the greens will help get some votes passed in the house," one woman said.

Montreal's Mayor, Valerie Plante, agreed.

"[A minority] makes it so the government is even more accountable because now people can say 'hey you promised that' and so there'll be more negotiation happening," she said on Tuesday.

The mayor added that she plans to push the Liberals for funding for the pink line: a metro project that would see a new tunnel dug.

"For a project like the pink line, which I've heard very clear and loud that [the liberals] were behind it. I plan on making it very clear that they can help us support that idea," the mayor said.

With files from Billy Shields