Montrealers march for trans rights

Hundreds gathered for the 10th annual Trans March in downtown Montreal on Saturday.

Jade Langlois, who attended the march, said they couldn't dream of a better way to celebrate their 24th birthday.

"I've never been around so many nice people, actually. The vibe is just good!"

This year's protest began outside the Mont-Royal metro station.

"It's crucially important to be here today specifically with all the issues that have been coming up not only in Canada but worldwide concerning trans rights," Maria Arcobelli Sacco, another attendee, said.

Trans activist Celeste Trianon says trans people are deserving of the same rights as everyone else.

"People are being just assaulted out of nowhere, being denied services, and being dehumanized to their core. And that's unacceptable," Trianon said.

Trianon points to the current transphobic discourse surrounding an Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif, who has been facing intense scrutiny after false claims began to circulate that she is trans.

"People started just assuming that someone was a trans person, and they were completely dehumanized. So imagine how it is for someone who is part of the community."

With the rise of anti-trans sentiment at home and abroad, some attendees found comfort in being surrounded by a crowd of pink, blue and white flags.

"For me, it's affirming. I think I'm still in the process of trying to express myself as genuinely as possible, so seeing other people who are already going through that process is very encouraging," said Ana Araujo, who was also at the march.

It is a process that Alice Le Moel understands well. She came out as a trans woman last October.

Her advice for other 2SLGBTQ+ folks was to be themselves.

"That's the best feeling in the world," she said.