Montrealers lining up in droves to get passports ahead of summer vacation season

Hundreds of Montrealers are lining up outside Service Canada offices Tuesday in the hopes of getting their hands on their passports ahead of the summer vacation season.

Some say they've been waiting for hours, with a security guard telling people they'll only be allowed into the office if they have a flight leaving in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Many of the people in line tell CTV News they sent their paperwork months ago but never heard back from the government on the status of their file.

"It's my fifth time, second day in a row because now her [my daughter's] travel date is getting closer," said Sonia Crete. "Now we're within 48 hours."

Once admitted into the Service Canada office, people are being asked to fill out all the forms again, then a passport is printed that very day, with pick-up expected a few hours later.

Anyone with plans to leave the country in more than 48 hours' time is being told to come back and try again closer to their departure date.