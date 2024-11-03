Montrealers hope to send premier a message as they vote in English school board elections

Hundreds of Montrealers are heading to the polls Sunday to vote in the English school board elections as advocates say voter turnout can send a strong message that the community still supports the institution.

People showing up with their voting card in hand were met with a long line out the door at a polling station in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, but many voters say they don't mind the wait.

"It's great to see all these people out here today because that's what the message is, is that the CAQ can't take away our rights and this is what we're here for," said Rachel Hawes.

"I think it's the right thing to do to protect the English school boards and keep them going," said Raffaele Notarmaso. "And hopefully the government doesn't take them away from us."

At another voting location, there was also a line to cast a ballot.

"I want my vote to count, and English people to count," said Kathleen Walcott.

"I want the voter turnout to be as high as it can. And hopefully show the provincial government that we care about it," said Neil Williamson.

Tom Dean cast his ballot for the first time.

"I think this is the first time I've ever voted for a school board election. But why not? I think it's an important time now," he said.

Polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voter turnout more crucial than ever: QCGN

The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) says participation is more crucial than ever, especially after the provincial government tried to eliminate English school boards with Bill 40, citing low voter turnout.

"If you don't vote, it's a very good reason to say, 'Well, there's no interest, we don't really need it.' So, it's important that we get out there and show that we are interested and we are voting and we don't want to lose it," said QCGN President Eva Ludvig.

Some say they cast their vote to send a message to Premier François Legault.

"We're not happy about what he's doing with the English sector," said Filomena Nash.

Others say they are doing it for the next generation.

"My kids are still in school, so I really want to make sure that they have a good education in English. Still, it's just as important as French in this province," said Cara, another voter.

Voters hope the turnout is just as strong at other polling stations because the future of school boards is still up in the air.

This is a developing story that will be updated.