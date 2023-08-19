Montrealers hold rolling protest against Bill 96

A group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island Saturday to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.

“Our volunteers are getting a lot more calls,” said Mario Napolitano, president of the Bridging Ethnic Communities group. “People want to get involved. They want change.”

Last month, around a hundred protesters drove through the streets of Montreal in a similar protest. This time, their numbers increased to around 150.

“Every time we do a convoy, we get a lot of feedback, support, and the movement keeps growing,” said Napolitano.

-- For a look at the protest, watch the video report above by CTV’s Sasha Teman