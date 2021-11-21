Advertisement
Montrealers from different faiths and backgrounds gather to denounce hate crimes
Published Sunday, November 21, 2021 9:04PM EST
MONTREAL -- People of different backgrounds and faiths gathered in a Montreal North mosque to denounce hate crimes and prejudice on Sunday.
“The things that make us different should bring us together, not push us apart,’ said Nabil Ahmad Mirza, one of the event’s organizers and imam of the Ahmadiyya mosque.
