Montrealers and Albertans share gold medals at the Montreal Marathon 5 and 10K races
In the first day of the Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon weekend, over 500 kids and their parents ran in the 1K P'Tit marathon Tel-Jeunes to raise money for the youth help line. SOURCE International Oasis Marathon de Montreal
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:06PM EDT
The 5 and 10-K results are in for the first day of races at the 2019 International Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon weekend with tomorrow's half and full marathons to come.
Over 5,600 participants registered for the event that culminates with tomorrow's marquee 21 and 42-kilometre events beginning just after 7 a.m.
5K Podium Results:
Men
- Guillaume Dupire, Montreal, QC (15:14)
- George Goad, Montreal, QC (16:14)
- Stephen Gendron, Lowell, MA (USA) (16:50)
Women
- Jen Moroz, Red Deer, Alta. (18:14)
- Lea Pelletier, St-Jacques, QC (18:42)
- Sophie Sun, Montreal, QC (20:53)
10K podium results:
Men
- Duncan Marsden, Calgary Alta. (33:08)
- Tahoma Doyon, Seattle, WA (USA) (34:01)
- Simon Bouthiller, Lavaltrie, QC (34:13)
Women
- Veronique Giroux, Montreal, QC (37:37)
- Dora Hsiao, Burnaby, BC (41:31)
- Michele Harvey-Blakenship, Edmonton, Alta. (42:36)
Latest Montreal News
- Montrealers and Albertans share gold medals at the Montreal Marathon 5 and 10K races
- Boxing world mourns the loss of legendary trainer Abe Pervin
- The park employees in Quebec call strike
- Half-marathon runner with cerebral palsy pushing beyond limitations
- Montreal road closures for the weekend of Sept. 21-22