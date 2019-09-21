

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





The 5 and 10-K results are in for the first day of races at the 2019 International Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon weekend with tomorrow's half and full marathons to come.

Over 5,600 participants registered for the event that culminates with tomorrow's marquee 21 and 42-kilometre events beginning just after 7 a.m.

5K Podium Results:

Men

Guillaume Dupire, Montreal, QC (15:14) George Goad, Montreal, QC (16:14) Stephen Gendron, Lowell, MA (USA) (16:50)

Women

Jen Moroz, Red Deer, Alta. (18:14) Lea Pelletier, St-Jacques, QC (18:42) Sophie Sun, Montreal, QC (20:53)

10K podium results:

Men

Duncan Marsden, Calgary Alta. (33:08) Tahoma Doyon, Seattle, WA (USA) (34:01) Simon Bouthiller, Lavaltrie, QC (34:13)

Women