The 5 and 10-K results are in for the first day of races at the 2019 International Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon weekend with tomorrow's half and full marathons to come.

Over 5,600 participants registered for the event that culminates with tomorrow's marquee 21 and 42-kilometre events beginning just after 7 a.m.

5K Podium Results:

MenGuillaume Dupire wins the 5K

  1. Guillaume Dupire, Montreal, QC (15:14)
  2. George Goad, Montreal, QC (16:14)
  3. Stephen Gendron, Lowell, MA (USA) (16:50)

WomenJen Moroz wins the 5K

  1. Jen Moroz, Red Deer, Alta. (18:14)
  2. Lea Pelletier, St-Jacques, QC (18:42)
  3. Sophie Sun, Montreal, QC (20:53)

10K podium results:

MenDuncan Marsden wins the 10K

  1. Duncan Marsden, Calgary Alta. (33:08)
  2. Tahoma Doyon, Seattle, WA (USA) (34:01)
  3. Simon Bouthiller, Lavaltrie, QC (34:13)

WomenVeronique Giroux wins the 10K

  1. Veronique Giroux, Montreal, QC (37:37)
  2. Dora Hsiao, Burnaby, BC (41:31)
  3. Michele Harvey-Blakenship, Edmonton, Alta. (42:36)