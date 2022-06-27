Montrealer Nick Nemeroff has died, a 'devastating loss' for comedy community
Montrealer Nick Nemeroff has died, a 'devastating loss' for comedy community
Young Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died suddenly on Monday, leaving comedy fans across the country grieving.
"Truly a devastating loss to the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities, where he developed and perfected his unique performance and delivery style," wrote his agency, Grand Wave Entertainment, in a statement Monday evening.
"Nick will be sorely missed, and fondly remembered."
Nemeroff was in his early 30s and had gathered a list of accolades since launching his comedy career. He'd appeared on Conan and at Just For Laughs, in CBC and CTV comedy shows, and he was nominated for a Juno Award last year for his album The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life.
"We have been so proud to watch Nick grow into one of Canada's most popular and respected comedians," wrote Grand Wave.
Nemeroff's family wrote in an obituary of their "profound sadness" at his sudden death.
He grew up in Montreal West and attended Royal West Academy, later moving on to Ryerson's Radio and Television program, they wrote.
"He leaves behind a large group of dedicated friends spread across the many places he has lived: Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Australia," they said.
They noted that he appeared on Conan before age 30 and that he was considered both a "comic's comic" and a popular hit with audiences.
He had "unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and [a] fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy," his family wrote.
"If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."
He was 32 as of this March, when the newspaper The Suburban wrote a short article about him, noting also that he went to Dawson College and Concordia's John Molson School of Business before going to Ryerson and jumping into comedy.
Nemeroff was also a brother of two siblings and an "incredible uncle" to four children, as well as leaving behind his parents, his family noted.
Outside of comedy, his "family, friends and the Montreal Canadiens were all of great importance to him," his family wrote.
"Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered."
Neither the agency nor Nemeroff's family announced his cause of death. No date for his funeral has been announced.
His family had an early suggestion for how to remember him, however.
"One of the last things Nick did was to donate money to Planned Parenthood. As such, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Planned Parenthood chapter of your choice," they wrote.
In the wake of the news, fellow comedians and comedy fans from across the country took to social media to mourn, saying Nemeroff was not only hugely talented but a beloved person.
"He had the funniest cadence and pacing on stage that segued into an affable kindness off stage," one person wrote on Twitter.
"An incredible talent and a genuinely kind person," another said.
"Absolute master of absurdity and deadpan. Absolute gem of a guy," wrote Toronto comdian Sophie Kohn. "I loved sharing a stage with you, friend."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
G7 leaders discuss cap on price of Russian gas to squeeze war funds
Group of Seven leaders considered a possible cap on the price of Russian gas exports on Monday as a way to put the squeeze on the funding for Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed Monday in a remote, rural area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more, officials said.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
New double crater seen on the moon after mystery rocket impact
The moon has a new double crater after a rocket body collided with its surface on March 4.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Toronto
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ontario family travelling to Italy has Airbnb account frozen a week before trip
An Ontario family's trip to Italy almost didn't happen due to an Airbnb glitch.
-
Ontario man uses Apple Airtags to track down stolen Range Rover
An Ontario man whose car was stolen from his driveway in midtown Toronto twice in three months is revealing how he tracked and located his second vehicle.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.B. RCMP search for missing 82-year-old woman, vehicle located near bridge in Bouctouche
Richibucto RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.
London
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last October
The Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted
Four London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
Jaxx is back: Owner recovers dog stolen during vehicle theft
A dog at the center of a search after the vehicle he was in was stolen, has finally been found and reunited with his owners.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern agencies highlight national HIV testing day
Monday was national HIV testing day. Officials say this year's theme surrounds how getting tested is an act of self-care.
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community garden
Sudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Calgary’s ambulance wait times under fire after 3-year-old taken to hospital in fire truck
Ambulance wait times are coming under fire again after a three-year-old Calgary girl was rushed to hospital over the weekend by the fire department.
-
Colorado Avalanche players with ties to southern Alberta on top of the world as Stanley Cup Champions
It was a historic win for the Colorado Avalanche last night as they dethroned the reigning champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, to claim their third Stanley Cup.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure
A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at an industrial property.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
-
Ready to retire? B.C. Premier John Horgan's comments spark speculation
There is speculation John Horgan could be preparing to announce his retirement, following comments the B.C. premier made in a recent radio interview.
-
Animal activists plead not guilty as jury trial begins on mischief, break-and-enter charges
Three people accused of mischief and break-and-enter in relation to an Abbotsford hog farm pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of their jury trial on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Former PC, Liberal MLA Raj Sherman registers to run for UCP leader
Former Alberta Liberal leader Dr. Raj Sherman has submitted papers to run for leader of the United Conservative Party, but there are questions about whether or not his name will be on the ballot.
-
Coun. Janz facing complaint over retweet calling police officer a 'pig'
An Edmonton city councillor on Monday both apologized for a social media post he shared and called an attempt to have him sanctioned for it a "smear job."
Windsor
-
'We need a miracle!' Windsor food bank broken into night before Miracle Food Drive
Staff and volunteers at Divine Mercy Food Bank on Wyandotte Street East are hoping for a miracle after they say they were broken into early Monday morning.
-
Ford Fireworks excitement: Local residents and businesses anticipate biggest show yet
Businesses in the downtown area are excited for their sales to shoot up as the Ford Fireworks return to the Detroit River for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Running vehicle stolen from South Windsor parking lot prompts reminder from police
Police were able to quickly recover a vehicle that was stolen Saturday after it had been left running in a South Windsor parking lot.
Regina
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation
A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to an online fundraiser.
-
Regina police look to increase female officers to 30 per cent by 2030
The “30 X 30 Initiative” from the Regina Police Service (RPS) seeks to increase the number of female officers in the service to 30 per cent by 2030.
-
'A splash of colour': Mural project hopes to showcase vibrant Regina community
An extra bit of colour and flair has been popping up around the Queen City lately, thanks to a community-led initiative called the Audacity Mural Project, which has a goal of commissioning 25 murals across the city by 2025.
Ottawa
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Saskatoon
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
-
Why golfers have been teeing up at Saskatoon's Holiday Park for 60 years
Holiday Park Golf Course turned 60 years old on Monday morning, and just like the day it first opened when Mayor Sid Buckwold took the first swing, Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand to tee off with a couple of shots.
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.