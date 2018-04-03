City hall is working on a new business plan for Montreal.

The city announced Tuesday that an advisory committee has been formed to come up with a trade action plan.

With annual retail sales estimated at $40 billion, the city says they want to focus on commercial development.

“We want to gather best practices from other places. We want to make sure the ideas we will move forward – push forward – make sense for people, that it's not only words at the big strategy that it actually makes sense,” said Mayor Valerie Plante.

She added that the advisory committee is made up of industry volunteers.