Montreal woman accused of illegally breeding animals in 'horrible' conditions
A woman in Montreal’s east end is accused of breeding cats and dogs in her apartment under appalling conditions. Animal rights activists and her landlord are denouncing how the animals were treated.
A next-door neighbour was the first to sound the alarm about an unusual number of cats and dogs in the apartment on Lepailleur Street near the Louis-Hyppolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
“Treating animals the way they were treated, that’s just horrible,” says the neighbour, who did not want to be identified.
The building manager quickly figured out there was likely some illegal pet breeding.
“Once I put two and two together, I was able to realize, OK, this is not a specific pet owner; there’s something else going on here,” Giancarlo Carangelo, an agent at Carangelo Management.
Breeding animals for resale is illegal in Montreal.
A group of cat rescuers discovered the tenant was selling young pit bulls and Bengal cats through some online sleuthing.
“We ended up finding on Facebook that she did, in fact, post multiple litters, multiple litters every few months, so that was a lot of animals she’d be capitalizing on, and probably very expensive as well,” said one of the rescuers, who preferred to stay anonymous.
A Montreal woman is believed to have used social media to sell cats and dogs bred illegally at her apartment. (Source: Susan Mackasey)
“We actually contacted her to say, ‘Do you have any Bengals?’” said Susan Mackasey, founder of PetitsPawz Cat Refuge.
“We knew she was breeding, we had her name, we did a little investigation and found her Facebook page and her Instagram page where she was actively breeding the cats,” said Mackasey.
The two were able to rescue the abandoned Bengal cat, which had to be treated for a skin infection they believe was caused by neglect.
A cat left behind at the Montreal apartment of a suspected animal breeder is pictured in a cage. (Source: Susan Mackasey)
The apartment’s occupants, two adults and four children, vacated the apartment on July 1.
When the building manager walked in several days later, he found the property in shambles.
“From the minute we opened the door, we smelled the odour of animal excrements, very, very strong and as we walked into the property, it progressively got worse and worse,” said Carangelo.
It took a crew almost a week to clean up and disinfect the property at a cost of over $3,000. Carangelo doubts he’ll be able to recoup the cost of the cleanup.
CTV News Montreal tried to reach the former tenant, who did not respond to our request for an interview.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | 'Consistent number' of people heading to Yellowknife; one community allowed to return
Crews continue to battle a wildfire close to Yellowknife while residents trying to return home are an added complication for officials. One community in the territory, however, was allowed to return
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
Fear, falsehoods and conspiracy theories ignite amid Canada's wildfires
Canada's current wildfire season is devastating evidence of the effects of climate change, scientists say, but for some conspiracy theorists, the thousands of square kilometres of burnt ground isn't enough to convince them.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Donald Trump surrenders in Georgia, Kleenex leaves the Canadian market, and the Spanish soccer federation president refuses to resign over kissing a player on the lips without her consent.
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
Toronto
-
Mississauga man behind Canadian self-harm websites linked to 88 deaths in the U.K.
The National Crime Agency in the U.K. has linked 88 deaths to Mississauga man Kenneth Law, who has been accused of selling poison and other tools for the express purpose of suicide.
-
Former Toronto mayor John Tory announces temporary return to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory will return to hosting talk radio, at least temporarily, taking over as host of NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning next week.
-
This major Toronto intersection is being completely transformed. Here's what's planned
A major intersection in downtown Toronto is getting a complete makeover into a first-of-its-kind design for the city.
Atlantic
-
Man in hospital after officer-involved shooting: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say a stabbing suspect is in hospital after he was shot by an officer in the Clayton Park area Thursday night
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
-
Price of gas down in the Maritimes, diesel increases
The price of gas decreased overnight in the Maritimes while diesel increased
London
-
OPP investigating fatal crash
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Carrick Township.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
Sharif Rahman was brutally attacked last Thursday while closing his restaurant in an Owen Sound neighbourhood.
-
Car fire spreads to garage in London
Crews responded to the home on Brandy Lane Court around 4 p.m. on Thursday with smoke and flames showing.
Northern Ontario
-
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
-
Sault-area doctor had right to drop patient due to mom's behaviour
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
-
A deal has been struck to complete 4-laning on Highway 69
SNC-Lavalin has signed an agreement with Indigenous-owned construction firm Shwe Miikaan to continue work expanding Highway 69 to four lanes between Sudbury and Toronto.
Calgary
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane to tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane will be in Calgary Friday to tour the city's reception centre for wildfire evacuees.
-
2 taken to hospital after rollover crash
Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled Friday morning.
-
Forest Lawn encampment cleared, but bigger problems suggest fix only temporary
A large homeless encampment causing concern among Forest Lawn residents and business owners has been taken down.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
-
Kitchener’s new plan to bring bigger entertainers to the city
Kitchener is hoping to bring bigger and better entertainers to the city by taking a more aggressive leadership role at four of its live venues.
Vancouver
-
Unnoticed locomotive fires pose wildfire risk: TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is warning about the risks of fires going unnoticed on locomotives and setting wildfires, citing dozens of on-board blazes in a report into an incident two years ago in southeast B.C.
-
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
-
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
Edmonton
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane to tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane will be in Calgary Friday to tour the city's reception centre for wildfire evacuees.
-
Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night
A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug- or alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Fog and smoke depart, heat returns
Fog and smoke advisories are in effect for much of central and northern Alberta, including Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Travellers stranded as Detroit airport deals with flood waters
Delta Airlines was one of many airlines cancelling dozens of flights out of DTW with nearly 270 total delays and cancellations at the airport — including mickey's flight to San Francisco.
-
12 people displaced following fire in Windsor
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and was declared under control just before 1 a.m.
-
Power out for thousands, watches and warnings come down in Windsor-Essex
Locations that could be impacted by this system include Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor, Colchester and Harrow.
Regina
-
Regina sexual assault centre blocked from delivering prevention message to classrooms
The director of a Regina non-profit that works to prevent sexual assault says the organization is now effectively barred from delivering its programming in schools.
-
17-year-old Sask. boy killed in single-vehicle rollover
A 17-year-old boy from Francis, Sask. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Cedoux, Sask., an RCMP news release said.
-
Regina police see surge in fentanyl seizures
Regina police may be on pace for a record year when it comes to fentanyl seizures.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police to investigate 'disruptive subgroup' of people unable to be served by existing social services
The Board of Police Commissioners is asking the Saskatoon Police Service to learn more about a group of people unable to be served by existing social services.
-
New Sask. policies raise concerns for STI transmission, trans youth safety
The head of a Saskatoon-based sexual health clinic worries Saskatchewan's new approach to sex education in schools and gender-diverse students could fuel a rise in STI transmission and increased risks for trans youth.
-
Sask. lawyer says province's new school pronoun rules lie in murky legal realm
A Saskatoon lawyer says it's unclear if there is any legal standing to repeal Saskatchewan's newly announced education policies.