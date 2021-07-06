MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal has withdrawn from the selection process to host some games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Canada Soccer announced Tuesday.

"We thank the City of Montreal for their participation in the bid process," the organization stated. "And look forward to continuing our collaboration with the respective municipal and provincial governments, along with the Government of Canada, in support of the selection of Edmonton, Alta. and Toronto, Ont. as host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026."

This comes just months after the Quebec government announced it would not financially support Montreal's bid to co-host the biggest sports tournament in the world.

"We understand that the decision not to support the hosting of FIFA World Cup matches in 2026 may disappoint the City of Montreal and soccer fans," Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx told The Canadian Press in an email. "We would have been happy and ready to support the hosting of the FIFA World Cup in Montreal, but the high cost of the event was becoming difficult for us to justify to Quebec taxpayers."

According to Proulx, in less than three years, the estimated cost of the global event to the Quebec government has doubled, from $50 million to $103 million.

"In the current context, we consider that the priority remains to support Quebecers and businesses in times of pandemic and towards economic recovery," Proulx explained. "We continue to support the City of Montreal, in particular through investments specifically dedicated to tourism revival and by staying on the lookout for major events that will be win-wins for all parties."

The written decision was sent to the City of Montreal on Jan. 15.

"The withdrawal of the financial participation of the government of cost-sharing jeopardizes the Montreal candidacy - the only French-speaking city in the running," said Youssef Amane, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's director of communications, at the time.

The City of Montreal was identified in 2018 as a candidate to host some of the tournament's games.

The FIFA World Cup is expected to be held in June and July or 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.