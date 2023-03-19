Montreal welcomes back first full St. Paddy's Day parade since 2019
The sun came out from behind the clouds and the snow flurries subsided for the 198th United Irish Societies of Montreal (UISM) St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Thousands lined the streets clad in green for the first time since 2019.
There was a smaller walking parade in 2022.
"I think I can speak for most of Montreal to say we're really excited to be here," said vice-president of public relations for the UISM Lauren Tracey. "We're going to have a nice long parade."
Members of the crowd enjoy the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than 80 floats travelled up Ste. Catherine Street in the downtown core to the sound of around 20 bands from Quebec and Ontario.
Tracey said that the parade is always a year in the making and that it takes dozens of volunteers to make it go smoothly.
"I think the misconception is that March is a busy month and then otherwise, you're just kind of sitting pretty and waiting for it to happen," she said. "It's not."
"Finally back to normal!" said managing partner at Brutopia Bru Pub on Crescent Street Jeff Picard.
