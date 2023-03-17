St. Paddy's Day Parade and construction will cause Montreal road closures
Those driving into Montreal on Sunday should be aware that major closures will be in effect for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
In addition, a handful of minor roadwork projects will result in some route closures.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
On Sunday, the following closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to early evening for the parade:
- Ste. Catherine Street from Chomedy Street to Metcalfe Street. This closure will last until 5 p.m.
- Rene-Levesque Boulevard from Fort Street to Metcalfe Street. This closure will last until 2 p.m.
- The Guy Street exit (3) on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East. This closure will last until 2:30 p.m.
OTHER CLOSURES
HIGHWAYS 20 AND 30
There will be overnight closures in the Highway 20 and 30 interchanges in Boucherville from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Closures in the Highway 20-30 interchange for March 19-20, 2023.
HIGHWAY 40 WEST
The right lane of Highway 40 West service road between the Chemin Sainte-Marie access ramp and Jean-Yves Street will be closed until the end of March for REM work.
RENE-LEVESQUE BOULEVARD
The eastbound lanes of Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Hotel-de-Ville Avenue will be closed with one lane in each direction open on the westbound portion of the boulevard.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A soggy St. Paddy's Day and cold parade to follow in Montreal
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | St. Paddy's Day Parade and construction will cause Montreal road closures
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Some Canadian employers offer egg freezing as part of expanded fertility benefits
Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.
Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial
Prince Harry will on Friday seek to win his libel claim against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer said, as the British royal steps up his legal battles against the tabloid press.
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8
Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed 'El Chapito' for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday.
Toronto
-
When digital data lives on after death: How to navigate questions of consent, privacy
Families are turning to funeral homes for assistance in unlocking their loved one’s phone; hoping that through a fingerprint or face scan of the body, they can break in with biometrics.
-
Ana Bailao confirms she's running for mayor of Toronto
The race for Toronto's top job is heating up as former councillor Ana Bailao has officially announced she is running for mayor.
-
Ontario proposes new rules to protect jobs of military reservists
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would give military reservists new protections guaranteeing they can return to their civilian jobs after recovering from physical or mental injuries.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
N.S. gas prices drop nearly 10 cents overnight; P.E.I., N.B. prices also down
The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.
London
-
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
-
Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region
A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend. Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
Calgary
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 500
Alberta now has 486 people in hospital with COVID-19, 11 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Influenza in Alberta: Cases remain low, no new deaths reported for second week
No Albertans died from influenza this week according to the latest data, while only 35 new cases were reported.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make announcement in Guelph
The leader of Canada will be stopping by the Royal City Friday morning.
-
Will fences and rain stop St. Patrick’s Day street parties in Waterloo?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
-
'It can basically light your house on fire': Kitchener fire warns of the dangers of lithium batteries
The Kitchener Fire Department is calling on residents to monitor their battery-powered devices after investigators determined a recent house fire was caused by an electric bicycle.
Vancouver
-
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
-
ICBC won’t pay condo owners full damages for vehicle that crashed into building
ICBC has informed condo owners in a White Rock building that they are on the hook for thousands of dollars to repair damage from a crash that they had nothing do with – and didn’t cause.
-
Month of travel chaos leaves Flair Airlines passengers scrambling
Over the last year, Krystle McGough has flown twice with Flair, most recently on March 3 from Toronto, and both times have resulted in chaos.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Windsor
-
One person displaced after Windsor fire
One person has been displaced following a fire in Windsor. Crews were called to the 1300 block of Assumption Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Rain and snow in the forecast for Windsor-Essex
It’s a rainy day in Windsor-Essex with the rain showers changing to chance of flurries over the weekend. A dramatic drop in temperature is forecast for the region from 8 C to -2 C with rain changing back to snow.
-
Windsor police place two suspects in custody after standoff in Walkerville
Two people are in custody following a lengthy police standoff at a home in the 1000-block of Lincoln Road. The investigation began around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Regina
-
'We want to work together': First Nation communities exchanging knowledge of unmarked grave searches
Three Saskatchewan communities and unmarked grave search committees are sharing their experiences and knowledge to others.
-
'Very relieved': Regina father found not guilty in death of infant son
A Regina judge has found Catlin Goodwill not guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant baby, saying the Crown prosecutor did not provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
-
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.