MONTREAL -- With the weekend coming, and Quebecers flocking to spot the whale, it is advised to avoid the Turcot, Laurentian and Decarie Interchanges as there are major works scheduled.

Throughout the weekend, the following closures will be in effect barring cancellations.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 40)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Metropolitan Expressway (40) will be closed eastbound between exit 65 (Highway 520, Cote-de-Liesse Road) and the L’Acadie and Saint-Laurent entrance. Detour in place.

Ramp from the 520 east at the Cote-de-Liesse interchange is closed.

At the Decarie Interchange, the ramps to the Decarie Expressway (15 South) and from the Laurentian Autoroute (15) and Marcel-Laurin Blvd/Decarie Blvd. are closed.

At the Laurentian Interchange, the ramps to the Laurentian Autoroute (15 North) and from the Decarie Expressway (15 South) are closed.

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY/TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

South direction

The Decarie Expressway is closed between the Turcot Interchange and Atwater Ave. entrance. Only one lane is open between Atwater Ave. and Nuns’ Island.

The ramp from the Decarie to Highway 20 West is closed.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to the Decarie South is closed.

The Girouard Ave. entrance to the Decarie South is close

The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance for the Decarie is closed.

North direction

The highway is closed through the Turcot Interchange.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to the Decarie heading north is closed.

The Saint-Jacques St. entrance for the Decarie North is closed.

JACQUES-CARTIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at noon, the following closures or alterations to routes are in effect:

Only one lane is open in each direction.

Sainte-Helen and Saint-Laurent St. entrances are closed.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

On Highway 138 West towards the South Shore, only one of two lanes is open between Airlie St. and the middle of the bridge at the following times: Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 12 p.m.; Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 12 p.m.; and Sunday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

IN MONTREAL

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. in both directions between Hickson St. and the Bonaventure Expressway (Highway 10).

On the Bonaventure Expressway East (Highway 10), exit 4 towards Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. is closed.

Saint-Patrick St. between de l’Eglise Ave. and Cabot St. (under Highway 15) is closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Notre-Dame St. West in both directions is closed between the two Place Turcot access points until mid-June.

ANGRIGNON INTERCHANGE

In the Highway 20 West Angrignon Blvd. Saint-Jacques St. exit (65), the U-turn link to Highway 20 East is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until early July.

Detours are in place for all closures, and can be found on Mobility Montreal’s website.