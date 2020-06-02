Advertisement
Montreal's whale-watching scene grows as humpback stays in town another day
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 8:08PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The humpback whale that has been hanging around in Montreal's harbour since the weekend decided to stay another day -- it was seen on Tuesday, breaching and playing off the Old Port.
That was lucky for the increasing number of locals who can't tear themselves away from watching the humpback, which is estimated to be one to two years old.
Watch the video above to see scenes from Montreal's brand-new whale-watching scene.