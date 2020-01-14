MONTREAL -- Montreal is looking to raise the fines for illegal parking – for the third time in three years.

People who find themselves with a parking ticket will see their penalties go up by $1 to $79. Parking in a disabled spot or reserved lane will get you a $308 ticket – up two per cent from the prior increase.

Mayor Valérie Plante’s government previously raised the price of parking tickets last March, saying it wanted to collect an additional $11 million in revenue if drivers continue to disobey the rules.

That money, the administration said, would be reinvested in security and mobility.

Opposition party members had argued back that the priority should be making parking signs easier to understand.

The new changes are expected to be presented to city council for adoption in February.