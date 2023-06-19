Montreal voters head to the polls in federal byelection
One of four federal byelections will take place in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount riding on Monday.
The seat was held by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau since 2008. He announced his retirement in March.
The candidates from the major parties vying for his spot are:
- Laurence Massey, Bloc Quebecois
- Mathew Kaminski, Conservative
- Jonathan Pedneault, Green
- Anna Gainey, Liberal
- Jean-Francois Fillion, NDP
Sean Carson (Rhinoceros), Yves Gilbert (Christian Heritage), Alex Tainman Montagano (Centrist), Tiny Olinga (People's Party of Canada) and Felix Vincent Ardea (no affiliation) are also on the ballot.
On Monday, Elections Canada released the number of voters who turned out while advanced polls were open.
An estimated 7,642 electors voted in advance in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, though the number may be higher, as some polls may not have reported yet.
- To find a voting station, visit this Elections Canada website.
VOTERS RAISE CONCERN ABOUT FEDERAL LANGUAGE LAW
The riding has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 2013. The former Notre-Dame-de-Grace--Lachine was won by the NDP in 2011.
However, some voters who spoke to CTV News outside a polling station early Monday evening said they thought twice about voting Liberal this time around.
Neil Colman, a resident of Westmount for more than 50 years, said he has voted for the Liberals his whole life but this was the first time he didn't. The reason: Bill C-13.
Awaiting royal assent, the federal government's update to the Official Languages Act makes a reference to Quebec's controversial Bill 96, a language law that the province passed by invoking the notwithstanding clause and imposes restrictions on the use of English in certain situations. Groups representing anglophone Quebecers have launched legal challenges against the bill.
Colman said he voted Green in Monday's byelection in protest of the federal language bill.
"At the very minimum, there wasn't a peep out of the government about using the notwithstanding clause preemptively," he said. I contrast Mr. Trudeau's actions to those of his father, who stood for civil and human rights. He wrote the Charter of Rights. [Justin Trudeau] didn't stand with that."
Other voters who spoke to CTV News said that the issues of language and immigration were important to them in this byelection.
Polls opened at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
The federal riding of NDG-Westmount.
With files from CTV Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro
