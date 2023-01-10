Montreal trans activists protesting speaker at McGill University

Activists and supporters of trans rights are planning a protest on Tuesday criticizing McGill University for hosting lawyer Robert Wintemute, a lawyer for a U.K. gay, lesbian and bisexual advocacy group many have criticized for being anti-trans.

Protest organizer and trans activist Celeste Trianon said the protest will take place to denounce Wintemute and the LGB Alliance and the university's Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism (CHRLP) for allowing the event to take place.

"The LGB Alliance is a hate group founded in the United Kingdom with a specific intent of being transphobic," said Trianon. "They really are, first and foremost, a transphobic hate group whose sole intent is to roll back trans rights under the guise of being 'gay friendly.'"

Wintemute is a professor of Human Rights Law at King's College London in the U.K. He earned his common law and Quebec civil law degrees at McGill.

Trianon wrote in an open letter that the group said opposing same-sex marriage is not homophobic and that conversion therapy should not be criminalized.

"These are all claims that the LGB Alliance has put forward and speaks very clearly as to their intent," said Trianon.

The Sex v. Gender (Identity) Debate In the United Kingdom and the Divorce of LGB from T event is scheduled today. The CHRLP said on the event page that it "does not endorse the views of the Alliance or of any speaker" and that it is "committed to a respectful and inclusive space for debate."

McGill Faculty of Law Dean Robert Leckey sent an email to students about the talk.

"An academic institution doesn't endorse all views held by each speaker it hosts," the email reads.

"Board members do not endorse everything said or done by organizations they help to govern. Relatedly, advocates do not endorse everything said or done by the clients they defend vigorously. I believe firmly that, over the long term, preserving this separation is important, including for members of our LGBTQ+ communities."

Trianon objects to McGill giving the Alliance a voice even if McGill does not endorse its views.

"You're still giving the LGB Alliance, this terribly transphobic hate group that operates worldwide, a platform," she said.

The LGB Alliance's "vision" on its site is to ensure "lesbians, gay men and bisexuals living free from discrimination or disadvantage based on their sexual orientation," and its mission is "to advance lesbian, gay and bisexual rights."

Alliance co-founder Allison Bailey sued the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall after arguing she was offered lower quality work for opposing Stonewall's diversity champion scheme, which provides advice and assessments for inclusive workplaces.