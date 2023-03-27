Montreal to get mixed bag of rainy conditions, temperatures to approach double digits
Montreal is expected to get a mixed bag of weather conditions this week as rainy, balmy days could come with temperatures approaching double digits.
Monday morning clear skies should give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach four degrees.
Those clouds are expected to condense heading into Tuesday morning, with sun expected to peak through later on in the day. Temperatures will remain steady.
There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to jump up to eight degrees. The rain could turn into snow later that night as the wind picks up and temperatures drop to minus 10.
It will be chilly on Thursday. A mix of sun and cloud is expected with zero-degree temperatures.
Friday could bring flurries or rain, temperatures are expected to rise slightly to three degrees.
Saturday is expected to be rainy and warm with a high of nine degrees. Sunday should bring sunshine and a high of four.
BREAKING | Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: sources
The 2023 federal budget includes a 'grocery rebate' that will be offered to Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Advocate questions whether Air Canada has 'cultural problem' after issue with teen's wheelchair
Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.
'Rigorous' cost management needed as $5B Centre Block renovation proceeds: AG report
Despite delayed decision-making by parliamentarians, Canada's massive renovation of Parliament Hill's Centre Block is being effectively managed so far, according to a new audit. However, 'rigorous' cost management will be needed as the work proceeds, cautions auditor general Karen Hogan.
Xylazine: Expert view on risk of lethal substance in Canada’s street drug supply
Another harmful substance is spreading within Canada's unregulated street drug supply and, without more aggressive intervention from policymakers, one expert says a growing number of people could be at risk of serious illness, injury or death.
Essential oils and a secret code name: Things you didn't know about the coronation
King Charles III's coronation will be held on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. Here are some little-known facts about the ceremony:
Why lettuce prices are likely to rise again in Canada next month
Lettuce prices are likely to rise next month and could stay high into the summer, agriculture experts say, as flooding in a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified a teenager who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
Don't punish int'l students over fake admission letters: advocate
An organizer with a group advocating for the rights of migrants in Canada is urging the federal government not to penalize potentially hundreds of international students facing possible deportation over fake school admission letters.
BREAKING | Trucker pleads guilty to careless driving in 2020 death of activist outside pig slaughterhouse
A truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a 65-year-old animal rights activist.
Hamilton school experiences second bomb threat in under a week
For the second time in under a week, police were called to a Hamilton school that received a bomb threat.
RCMP cancels emergency alert for woman in Indian Brook, N.S.
An emergency alert involving “a dangerous female with a handgun” in Indian Brook, N.S., has been cancelled, police say.
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
BREAKING | Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
Two people rescued from Thames River
London fire crews made a rescue in frigid waters on Sunday, saving two people after their kayak capsized in the Thames River
$50,000 fire caused by e-bike battery
Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a residential fire in London on Sunday. Crews were called to the scene on Ridout Street early Sunday morning that temporarily displaced several people from their units.
Ontario changes eye exam eligibility for seniors under OHIP
Ontario has reached a funding agreement with optometrists that increases some payments to them, but reduces some coverage for patients, including less frequent general eye exams for seniors.
Has inflation increased your debt?
Inflation is now forcing some Canadians to find different ways to afford day-to-day expenses.
KLM flight en route to Calgary following detour back to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
Calgary's Buffalo Wild Wings locations shut their doors
Right in the middle of March Madness, Buffalo Wild Wings shuttered its doors Sunday.
Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
Cashier at St. Marys Foodland stops fraud at counter: Stratford police
Stratford police are praising a cashier at a St. Marys Foodland that recognized a case of fraud and helped stop it.
'I’ve really had to adjust': How one small Waterloo region business is fighting inflation and fear of a recession
Worries of a recession in 2023 got another jolt this weekend with former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz warning the country’s economy is at a greater risk of a “hard landing” – a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession. For small businesses, it's a prediction that brings concern.
Burial plots in Metro Vancouver are now so expensive, they're being compared to real estate
Burial plots have become such a hot commodity in Metro Vancouver, one spot in a Burnaby cemetery is being sold privately online for $54,000.
-
Nanny who was fired after cancer diagnosis awarded $45K in B.C. discrimination case
A temporary foreign worker from the Philippines who was fired from her job as a caregiver after a cancer diagnosis has been awarded over $45,000 by the BC Human Rights Tribunal.
What you need to know about the regimental funeral Monday
The procession for two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
Fire rips through garage in Windsor
No injuries are reported after a garage fire in Windsor on Sunday night. Crews were called to the scene near Langlois Avenue and Ellis Street just after 10 p.m.
St. Clair College conducting 'active attacker' scenarios
St. Clair College plans on conducting three emergency communication scenarios on an active attacker for students and staff at all campuses over the next few weeks.
-
Fifth flight of displaced Ukrainians set to touch down in Regina
A fifth and final flight of displaced Ukrainians will arrive in Saskatchewan on March 27, according to the province.
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
-
Construction efforts are expected to begin on the south section of Regina's Ring Road.
Carleton University education workers on strike
About 3,000 education workers at Carleton University will strike on Monday after the union and the university failed to come to an agreement by the midnight deadline.
NHL commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is in Ottawa today that includes meeting with the mayor, officials from the National Capital Commission and attending the Senators game against the Florida Panthers.
Saskatoon Blades face Pats in opening round of WHL playoffs
The Saskatoon Blades' last two home games of the season have been against the Regina Pats, and with top NHL prospect Connor Bedard drawing big crowds wherever he's playing, almost 30,000 fans have come through the turnstiles at Sasktel Centre.
Change proposed to high-collision Saskatoon intersection
City administrators are calling for a design change on Main Street and Clarence Avenue that would prevent vehicles from using Main Street as a thoroughfare rather than 8th Street.
