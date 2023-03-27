Montreal to get mixed bag of rainy conditions, temperatures to approach double digits

Montreal is expected to get a mixed bag of weather conditions this week as rainy, balmy days could come with temperatures approaching double digits.

Monday morning clear skies should give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach four degrees.

Those clouds are expected to condense heading into Tuesday morning, with sun expected to peak through later on in the day. Temperatures will remain steady.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to jump up to eight degrees. The rain could turn into snow later that night as the wind picks up and temperatures drop to minus 10.

It will be chilly on Thursday. A mix of sun and cloud is expected with zero-degree temperatures.

Friday could bring flurries or rain, temperatures are expected to rise slightly to three degrees.

Saturday is expected to be rainy and warm with a high of nine degrees. Sunday should bring sunshine and a high of four.