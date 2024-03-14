MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal to expect double-digit temperatures Thursday

    People enjoy the spring weather at a park Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz People enjoy the spring weather at a park Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    The month of March has been marked by mild weather across southwestern Quebec, and Thursday is no different with temperatures expected to climb into the double digits.

    The daytime high in Montreal could reach 11 degrees Celsius.

    While the temperature reading would not be a record for Montreal, the high is almost 10 above average.

    The normal high for March 14 is 2 C, while the record is 13.9 C set in 1946.

    The region is expected to see plenty of sun along with mild temperatures.

    Parts of the U.S. northeast could see temperatures soar into the 20s, with highs between 22 C in New York City and 26 C in Washington, D.C.

    The warmer air swept across southern Ontario on Wednesday.

    Toronto saw its highest temperature of the year so far, as well as its first 20-degree reading, with a high of 20.6 C.

    The mild air should stick around in Montreal into the weekend, though the city could see cloudier conditions and periods of wet weather.

    Montreal is expected to see a few showers on Friday, as well as a few spotty showers on Saturday.

    Soggier conditions are expected for the Saint Patrick's Day parade on Sunday.

    Montreal could see about five mm of rain during the day, and light rain could change to wet snow Sunday night.

    Temperatures should be closer to seasonal into next week.

