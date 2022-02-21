Worried about gun violence among Montreal's teens? So are police, the mayor and many others, after a series of fatal shootings -- but they say they need more information about what's led to this.

They're planning to ask the teens themselves, along with youth organizations and parents, in a three-day forum starting this Thursday.

"The idea is really to talk about how it has changed, share knowledge again... whether you're in a school or a non-profit organization at the grassroots level," said Mayor Valerie Plante.

Teens and their parents must sign up in advance for the day that's open to them.

Police have called for such a forum for the past few months, saying the issue was spiralling out of control, and one

"The fact that youth now, regarding violence, are less inclined to take it seriously, is a major issue for us and very complex to address as a police service," said Vincent Richer of Montreal police.

"[Even if] we're going to arrest someone... we don't solve the issue."

Not all youth violence involves guns. Most recently, this month, 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet was stabbed to death outside a high school in Pointe-Claire. In October, 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey was killed in very similar circumstances in Cote-des-Neiges, also in broad daylight.

Guns have claimed the lives of at least two other teens in recent months, however: Thomas Trudel, also 16, was fatally shot in St-Michel in late November, and 17-year-old Amir Benayad died after being shot on a corner in the Plateau.

Teenagers were arrested in two of those cases, and there were no arrests in the other two.

Are you a parent or someone who works with teens and want to share your thoughts about youth violence? Write us at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.