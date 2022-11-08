Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher

The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder.

The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision. The prosecution and defence made a joint submission on sentencing, the Crown confirmed.

The victim, Maxime Canuel, is an arts teacher in his 40s at John F. Kennedy High School in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

Canuel was stabbed in his upper body on Dec. 9 in front of a group of students. He underwent surgery for his injuries.

The young assailant fled the scene and a lockdown was imposed on the school. He was located and arrested by police soon after.

In addition to an attempted murder charge, the youth -- who can't be identified because of his age -- was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a concealed weapon.

There was a conditional stay of proceedings on these latter three charges, according to Quebec's director of criminal proceedings (DPCP).

The youth was detained throughout the court proceedings.