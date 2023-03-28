Montreal synagogue spray painted with anti-semitic graffiti

A synagogue in The Plateau has been defaced with anti-semitic graffiti.

Swastikas were spray painted on Bagg Street Shul sometime over the weekend, said synagogue president Michael Kaplan on Tuesday.

Kaplan says it’s the first time he’s seen something like this in his 15-year history with the synagogue on Clark Street, though he does not see it as a sign of rising anti-semitism.

Photos of the graffiti circulated widely on social media.

In a tweet, The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says it has “reported the incident to law enforcement and will continue working with them to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community.”

We are horrified to learn that #Montreal's Bagg Street Shul has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti.



We have reported the incident to law enforcement and will continue working with them to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community. #polmtl #polqc https://t.co/NgNxhFjeJn — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) March 28, 2023

Montreal police (SPVM) say it has been notified.

An investigation has not been opened, but more information is expected in the coming days, say police.