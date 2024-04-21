Montreal surrenders late goal, settles for 2-2 draw with Orlando City
Ariel Lassiter scored in the 88th minute to give CF Montreal a 2-1 lead over visiting Orlando City, but the victory party was spoiled when Ivan Angulo scored two minutes into stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo on Saturday evening.
Mason Toye also scored for Montreal (3-3-2) while Facundo Torres found the back of the net for Orlando (2-3-3) in what has become a hotly contested rivalry in recent years.
"We've worked on things in training and were able to do them (last week against Cincinnati) with confidence, but we couldn't do that tonight. We just have to accelerate things a little more," said Montreal head coach Laurent Courtois.
"As long as the guys go out on the pitch, with the best intentions, create chances, take risks, and try to dominate as much as possible, then I'll won't have much to criticize."
After a hesitant start from both sides, Montreal began to grow into the game and control possession. After establishing control, they got a breakthrough strike at the 15-minute mark.
Samuel Piette spotted Toye's run in behind and played a ball through the heart of the Orlando defence. Toye had timed his run perfectly, leaving him alone with the keeper who he sidestepped before opening the scoring.
"I've don't (this run) a lot in training, they know my profile and that I like to get in behind when guys have time and space on the ball. We just locked eyes, I spun, and he was able to get the ball off in time," said Toye, who scored his first goal of the MLS season.
"It was great, I've been working very hard to get myself back into the team. It was a difficult beginning of the season for myself but that's kind of just the way things go. I'm just grateful I got the opportunity."
It would take Orlando just five minutes to respond, however. After being played through on goal, Luis Muriel was brought down in the penalty area by Jonathan Sirois, winning a penalty for the visitors. Torres stepped up and made no mistake, sending the ball into the top left corner.
Orlando would use the equalizing goal to generate momentum as the match headed toward halftime, controlling more possession, and creating several chances.
Montreal appeared to regain its composure after the intermission break, beginning the second half on the front foot, forcing a crucial low hand save from Pedro Gallese just five minutes in.
"It was almost like a four against two at some points in the first half, so we were a bit outnumbered and that gave them more possession and more options, but there wasn't much that was being created from Orlando," said Piette. "We adjusted in the second half and got a lot more aggressive both with and without the ball which let us impose our game a lot more."
Despite the pressure, Montreal struggled to find a way through until just two minutes from time. On the counterattack, substitute Sunusi Ibrahim fired a powerful shot which forced a save from Gallese that rebounded right into Lassiter's path, giving him a wide-open net and his second goal in as many matches.
With eight minutes of added time, Orlando went to work at finding an equalizer and immediately hit pay dirt. A low cross from Martin Ojeda found Angulo at the back post, bringing the game level again.
"We thought we got through the worst of it, so this feels like a bit of a lesson in humility," said Courtois. "It's also a lesson for me. When we get into this kind of situation, what can I do differently so that this doesn't happen again because this is very frustrating, and it hurts for the guys."
Up next
Both teams are back in action next Saturday (April 27) as Montreal travels to Columbus to face former head coach Wilfried Nancy and the Crew, while Orlando returns home to host Toronto FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
Tim Hortons refutes potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
2 killed and 6 injured in shooting at Memphis park party, police say
Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.
'Civil War' continues box-office campaign at No. 1
'Civil War,' Alex Garland's ominous American dystopia, remained the top film in theatres in its second week of release, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Israeli leaders criticize expected U.S. sanctions against military unit that could further strain ties
Israeli leaders on Sunday harshly criticized an expected decision by the U.S. to impose sanctions on a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the Israeli military.
Young brother and sister dead after suspected drunk driver crashes into birthday party in Michigan
A young brother and sister died and several people were injured, some of them seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a young child's birthday party Saturday at a boat club.
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Female seriously injured in Mississauga collision involving motorcycle
A female has been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.
-
Toronto man facing 8 charges in alleged sex assaults at east-end restaurant
Toronto police say they've laid eight charges against a 22-year-old man related to a series of alleged sex assaults at a restaurant in the city's east end.
Ottawa
-
Taylor Swift law class at Queen’s University making shock waves
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
-
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe finishes London Marathon in just over 4 hours
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe had “a great day” in London Sunday when he ran in the marathon.
-
2 federal ministers meet with Invest Ottawa to discuss Budget 2024, small businesses
Two federal ministers met with Invest Ottawa in the capital Sunday to highlight the government’s budget for 2024.
Atlantic
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
One man in custody after weapons-related incident in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.
-
Boil water advisory in place for Middle Musquodoboit after water main break
Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
Northern Ontario
-
Tim Hortons refutes potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
London
-
'Unproductive day at the table': Negotiations between Western graduate TAs and university stall
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario Federation of Labour, graduate-level teaching assistants at Western University remain on the picket line.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover
A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Conestoga College and John Tibbits named in defamation lawsuit
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
Windsor
-
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy announces he is retiring
Dave Cassidy has held the position of Unifor Local 444 president since 2018.
-
City of Windsor hosts popular Earth Day event
Organizations included Parks Canada, Ojibway Nature Centre, Let's Talk Science, Detroit River Canadian Clean-up, Citizens Environment Alliance and Pelee Island Bird Observatory to name a few.
-
Hundreds race at Point Pelee National Park raising $10K for Crime Stoppers
More than 350 runners and walkers have helped raise approximately $10,000 for Crime Stopppers in Windsor-Essex by participating in the 22nd annual Southern Footprints at Point Pelee National Park.
Barrie
-
'We always remember': 2nd annual memorial game pays tribute to beloved teammate Luke West
the Barrie Bombers and Huntsville Hawks – the two teams that West had strong ties to – faced off in a special exhibition game to honour the 22-year-old's legacy.
-
Orillia OPP records six impaired driving arrests in past week
The driver of a pick-up truck that rolled over in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 400 was the sixth driver to be charged by Orillia OPP for impaired operation-related offences in the last seven days.
-
Simcoe County Museum celebrates Earth Day
The Simcoe County Museum invited residents to dive into the mysteries of the sun with its Earth Day programming this year.
Vancouver
-
Out-of-control wildfire burning in central B.C., visible from Highway 97
An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is suspected to be human caused, according to officials, who say crews were called to a number of blazes Saturday.
-
Pedestrian dead after collision in Abbotsford
A woman was found dead after a collision on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to authorities.
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
Vancouver Island
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
-
EA Sports simulation predicts Vancouver over Boston in 2024 Stanley Cup final
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman charged after police vehicle rammed in traffic stop
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
-
What Winnipeg Jets fans need to know before heading downtown for Game 1
In preparation for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party of the year, the city is shutting down streets and rerouting transit.
-
‘It’s a real celebration’: Manitoba chefs face off in 2nd annual charity chili competition
Dozens of vendors lifted their ladles for the second annual St. Norbert Farmers’ Market charity chili cook off Saturday.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead Sunday morning in Calgary community of Redstone, man in custody
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
Centre Street Bridge reopens after pedestrian struck early Sunday
Centre Street Bridge has reopened after being closed early Sunday morning for an investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that sent one person to hospital.
Edmonton
-
2 in hospital after ambulance hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An ambulance hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
-
SUV stolen, owner run over in carjacking on Jasper Avenue Saturday morning: EPS
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
-
1 in hospital after motorcycle hits pedestrian Saturday night on Princess Elizabeth Avenue
A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in north central Edmonton Saturday evening.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating after bear mace incident disrupts FNUC Powwow
The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help after a bear spray incident disrupted an event at the Brandt Centre.
-
'It's very sad': Regina's Centennial Market being forced to close
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
-
'Recklessly spending tax dollars': Questions arise over cost of government infrastructure projects
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.