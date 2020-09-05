MONTREAL -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec remained high Saturday, with public health officials announcing that 175 more people have tested positive for the disease.

Over the past day, there were no new deaths reported, but officials said two people died in the Lanaudiere region between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, bringing the total number of people who have died due to the disease to 5,769.

The Island of Montreal reported 68 new cases, and passed another milestone with a total of 30,029 cases. Montreal remains the epicentre of the virus in Canada. The Quebec City region continued to see its numbers spike and reported 30 new cases for a total of 2,201. Monteregie reported 29 new cases (9,441 total), and Laval reported 13 new cases (6,375 total).

The total number of positive cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 63,292.

The Quebec government has unveiled a list of nearly 50 educational institutions that have had at least one COVID-19 case in the past week.

The schools listed include preschool, elementary, secondary, as well as adult career centres reporting one or more infections between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3.

Eighteen of those institutions reported a COVID-19 case on Thursday alone.

Health Minister Christian Dube said Friday the numbers need to be put into context, given the thousands of different educational institutions in the province.

He said in general, Quebec's back-to-school plan has been successful.

Dube also mentioned that COVID-19 infections in establishments from the list have come as a result of community transmission and not from within the schools.

There were eight fewer people receiving treatment in the province's hospital Saturday dropping the total hospitalizations below 100 to 94. Of those, 17 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

Authorities reported that 96 more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total to 55,810 (88 per cent of the total positive cases).

Health-care professionals analyzed 20,408 samples Sept. 3, which is 1,280 more than were analyzed Sept. 2. (Quebec releases testing data from two days prior to the daily updates).

-- with reporting from The Canadian Press.