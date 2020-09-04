MONTREAL -- After growing calls to do so, the Quebec government has released a list of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools.

(The list is posted below).

The province tallied up 47 schools, both public and private, that have had at least one COVID-19 case.

The list was published at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a day after public health officials agreed to make the information available to the public.

Health Minister Christian Dube said earlier in the day that there are about 30 schools on the list, adding that it's mostly isolated cases reported in schools.

However, the final PDF document includes 47 names of schools.

Only two full outbreaks were recorded, Dube said earlier: the first in a high school near Montreal, where a symptom-free teacher who was unaware of being infected then infected colleagues even before the school year began, as staff prepared for classes.

The second outbreak has only two cases.





This is a developing story that will be updated.



With files from The Canadian Press