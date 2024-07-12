Montreal super hospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure

The situation at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the super hospital on Friday.

"Technical services are monitoring the situation as the water pressure comes back and ensuring a safe return to normal," hospital officials note. "Clinical services will ramp up over the course of the day, including ER, surgeries and ambulatory services."

The City of Montreal explains the problem was caused by a water main break on a 12-inch pipe that occurred at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Decarie and de Maisonneuve boulevards.

"We will see if it's damage on the pipe, a piece of equipment related to the water pipe," said City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin, noting the water main break is unrelated to the heavy rainfall that occurred this week.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area completely to allow workers to assess the situation.

The Royal Victoria Hospital, Cedars Cancer Centre, Montreal Chest Institute, Montreal Children's Hospital and the Research Institute of the MUHC were all affected by the incident.

According to MUHC Communications Manager Gilda Salomone, hundreds of patients were affected by the "exceptional situation," which led to ambulances being diverted to other hospitals and numerous surgeries and procedures being cancelled or postponed.

The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities after a major aqueduct failure. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

"Drinking water is being provided to all patients and staff," the hospital adds. "All systems that rely on water cooling and air conditioning, such as imaging machines, the laboratories and IT systems, are being closely monitored."

Additionally, MUHC officials say any staff working on Friday must use Saint-Jacques Street to access the parking lot.